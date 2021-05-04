Orgel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

