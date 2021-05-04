Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 540 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

