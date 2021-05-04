Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $700,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.