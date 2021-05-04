Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

