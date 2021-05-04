Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ferro were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $5,366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -281.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

