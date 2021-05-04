Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 476 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTCT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.