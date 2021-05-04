Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 287 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

