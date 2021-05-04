Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $33.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

