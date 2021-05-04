OracleChain (OCT) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $575,426.15 and $62,769.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00275936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.45 or 0.01177358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.01 or 0.00733339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.71 or 0.99931022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

