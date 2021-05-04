Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 990 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.34. 242,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,701,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

