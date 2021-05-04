Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.