Opus Capital Group LLC Has $30.39 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.