Opus Capital Group LLC Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 103,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

