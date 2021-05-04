Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Total by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Total by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 54,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

