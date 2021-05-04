OptiToken (OPTI) Achieves Market Cap of $273,281.05

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 46% against the US dollar. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. OptiToken has a market cap of $273,281.05 and approximately $6,920.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,880.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

