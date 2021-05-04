Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $7,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

