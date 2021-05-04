Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $57.08 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

