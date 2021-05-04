Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

NASDAQ FB opened at $322.58 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

