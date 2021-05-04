Oppenheimer Comments on Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

