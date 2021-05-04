Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

