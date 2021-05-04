Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

