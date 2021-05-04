Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.70

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00085940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.05 or 0.00860488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.19 or 0.09908762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.