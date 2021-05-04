Ontology Gas Reaches Market Cap of $232.98 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $232.98 million and $13.40 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,261,476 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.