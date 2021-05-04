ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

OGS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 404,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,959. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

