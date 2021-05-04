ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $46.00 at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

