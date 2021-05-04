Omni 24 Hour Volume Reaches $803,825.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Omni has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $803,825.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $9.04 or 0.00016731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.34 or 0.00579776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,203 coins and its circulating supply is 562,887 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.