Omni 24 Hour Volume Reaches $803,825.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Omni has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $803,825.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $9.04 or 0.00016731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.34 or 0.00579776 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006972 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.
About Omni
According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “
