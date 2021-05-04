Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.57

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.57 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.93), with a volume of 3,946,633 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of £129.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.19.

In other news, insider Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

