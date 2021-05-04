OIN Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $673,652.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.64 million and $673,652.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.04 or 0.00853318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.57 or 0.09739870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00099491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046735 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

