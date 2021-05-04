Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODT. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

