Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,588. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

