Observer (OBSR) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Observer has a total market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

