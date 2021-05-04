Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Now Covered by Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oblong from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bradley Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OBLG stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

