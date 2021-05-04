Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Oak Street Health to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oak Street Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,625. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,529,238.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837,519 shares of company stock valued at $427,264,971 over the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.