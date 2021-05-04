Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NUWE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,342. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

