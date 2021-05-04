Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NUVCF traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

