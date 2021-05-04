Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. 3,393,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.