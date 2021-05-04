Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. 3,393,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

