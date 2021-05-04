NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.75. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1,524 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NS. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

