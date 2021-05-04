Novo (NOVO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $202.00

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Novo has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Novo has a market cap of $558,838.73 and approximately $202.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can currently be bought for $8.40 or 0.00014984 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00277813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $656.61 or 0.01170607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00758795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,223.96 or 1.00236190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 125,758 coins and its circulating supply is 66,490 coins. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com . The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

