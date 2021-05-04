Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NWPX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

