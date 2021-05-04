Northside Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

