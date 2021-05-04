Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.12. 1,113,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.49. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $368.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

