Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

