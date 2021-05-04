Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $287.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

