Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 2,841,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.