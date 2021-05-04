Nord/LB Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €88.00 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.60 ($97.18).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €77.00 ($90.59). 58,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.88. The stock has a market cap of $662.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.