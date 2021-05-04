Noku Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Noku has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $3,083.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

