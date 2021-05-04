NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,062 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.2% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $203,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.82.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.89. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $236.32 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

