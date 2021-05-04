NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.68% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $153,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.94. 12,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,160. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.00. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

