NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 44,098 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

WMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,563. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

