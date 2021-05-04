NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $65.25 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,467 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 92.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $4,757,273.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.02. 119,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

